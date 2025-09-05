Open Extended Reactions

Australian athletics has received a seismic blow one week out from the world championships in Tokyo with reigning Olympic pole vault champion Nina Kennedy withdrawing from the meet after sustaining another leg injury.

Kennedy, 28, who had only just recovered from five-month-long hamstring surgery, took to Instagram on Friday, detailing her latest injury setback that will see her miss out on competition in Japan.

"Not the news I want to be sharing. Sooooo I've strained a muscle in my leg in one of my last sessions before worlds ��‍�� (not near the surgery site, which is a win)," Kennedy posted. "I'm sad to say I'll be withdrawing from the world championships."

"Even though I'm disappointed, I'm proud of myself for trying to get back and put myself in the best position to jump high at worlds. I can genuinely say I did everything I could. I gave it a red-hot crack and that in itself is a measure of success.

"Sport can be brutal, but injuries are just part of the journey, and that's okay ... The Australian team is stacked this year and I know they are going to kill it in Tokyo. Everyone, tune in x."

Kennedy was hoping to defend the world championship title she won jointly with American Katie Moon in Budapest two years ago, but will instead join a talented list of Australians not making the trip to Tokyo next week.

Emerging sprinter Lachlan Kennedy withdrew from the meet last week, citing a nagging back injury, just hours before two-time Olympic race walk medal winner Jemima Montag announced she would be undergoing hamstring surgery of her own.

The 2025 World Athletics Championships begin Saturday, Sept. 13