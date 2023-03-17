Commonwealth Games medallist Jaismine Lamboria won her opening bout against Nyambega Beatrice Ambros of Tanzania via a RSC verdict at the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi on Friday. Shashi Chopra (63kg) continued India's winning momentum as she notched a 5-0 win over Mwangi Teresiah of Kenya.

India, however, suffered its first casualty as Shruti Yadav (70kg), who had replaced Sanamacha Chanu, succumbed to a 0-5 defeat at the hands of China's Zhou Pan.

Competing in the 60kg event, Jaismine, who won bronze in the 2022 Birmingham CWG, needed less than 90 seconds to end the bout. The Indian was at her belligerent best as she unleashed a series of jabs on her opponent. The referee gave the Tanzanian boxer two standing counts before he was forced to stop the contest.

It was the third RSC win by an Indian boxer in the tournament. On the opening day, reigning champion Nikhat Zareen and Preeti had won after the referee stopped their respective bouts.

Jaismine will face Samadova Mijgona of Tajikistan in the next round.

Shashi Chopra won her debut bout at the Women's World Boxing Championships in New Delhi. BFI

Shashi dominated her bout as well. The Indian proved to be too strong for her opponent as she utilised her deft jabs and stern defence to win the bout comfortably. She will take on the 2022 Asian Championships silver medallist Kito Mai of Japan in the Round of 16.

"This is my comeback event, I had not played the last nationals also due to injury. But this time in nationals I won gold. This is my first international competition in 63kg," Shashi said after her bout.

In the final Indian bout of the day, Shruti, who was disadvantaged because of her height, threw many punches but was unable to connect. She struggled with her balance as her Chinese opponent utilised her long reach to keep Shruti at bay, while winning the bout with ease.

CWG champion Nitu Ghanghas (48kg) and Manju Bamboriya (66kg), will begin their campaign on Saturday.