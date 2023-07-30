Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania set the world record Sunday in the women's 50-meter breaststroke at the world championships in southwestern Japan.

Meilutyte equaled the world mark Saturday in the semifinals and broke it Sunday in the final. Her time was 26.19 seconds, topping the old mark of 29.30 that she held jointly with Benedetta Pilato of Italy.

Lilly King of the United States was second in 29.94, and Pilato was third in 30.04.

Hunter Armstrong got the U.S. off to a golden start on the final day of swimming as he won the men's 50 backstroke title to secure his first individual crown.

The 22-year-old touched the wall in 24.05 seconds, 0.19 seconds ahead of compatriot Justin Ress with China's Xu Jiayu taking bronze, 0.45 seconds behind the winner.

Ahmed Hafnaoui ensured a second gold at worlds for Tunisia after edging past Bobby Finke of the United States in a fiercely contested men's 1,500 freestyle.

Hafnaoui finished in 14:31.54 to miss out on Sun Yang's world record of 14:31.02. Finke was a mere 0.05 seconds behind, and Australia's Sam Short, who led for the first half of the race, settled for bronze.

The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.