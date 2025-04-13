Open Extended Reactions

STOCKHOLM -- Olympic champion Lukas Martens of Germany has broken the men's 400-meter freestyle world record at the Swim Open Stockholm.

Martens became the first swimmer to break 3 minutes, 40 seconds, finishing Saturday's race with a time of 3:39.96.

That was 0.11 seconds better than the previous record set by fellow German Paul Biedermann in 2009, according to Olympics.com.

Biedermann's mark was set wearing the drag-reducing "super suits" that were eventually banned in 2010.

The 23-year-old Martens won the 400-meter freestyle gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics with a time of 3:41.78.