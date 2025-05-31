Open Extended Reactions

American three-time Olympic swimming star Lilly King has announced the upcoming Toyota National Championships in Indianapolis will be her final meet on U.S. soil as she prepares to call it a career at the conclusion of the 2025 season.

The meet will run Tuesday through Saturday. A longtime breaststroke stalwart, King announced her plans Saturday on Instagram and said swimming her final race in the U.S. in her home state and a pool she's known since her youth "has always been important to me."

"Well folks, my time has come. This will be my final season competing," she wrote. "I'm fortunate heading into retirement being able to say I have accomplished everything I have ever wanted in this sport. I feel fulfilled."

Lilly King, of the United States, waves ahead of the women's 100-meter breaststroke final at the 2024 Summer Olympics. AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File

The 28-year-old King won a gold medal in the 100-meter breaststroke at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games and also captured Olympic titles on relays in Rio and at her final Olympics last year in Paris.

The U.S. women's 4x100 medley relay set a world record in 3:49.63. Regan Smith, Gretchen Walsh and Torri Huske were her teammates in the Americans' victory over defending Olympic champion Australia.

"Just an awesome way to cap off the meet," King said afterward.

At the delayed 2020 Tokyo Olympics, King earned silver medals in the 200-meter breaststroke and 4x100 medley relay and a bronze in the 100-meter breaststroke.

She narrowly missed the medal stand in the 100-meter breaststroke in Paris, with one-hundredth of a second separating bronze medalist Mona McSharry of Ireland and the fourth-place tie between King and Italy's Benedetta Pilato in 1:05.60.

For King, being home in Indiana next week will mean so much.

It was also in Indianapolis last June during the U.S. Olympic swimming trials that boyfriend and former Indiana University swimmer James Wells proposed to her just off the pool deck -- and she said yes.

"I have been racing in the IU Natatorium since I was 10 years old," she wrote. "From state meets, to NCAAs, Nationals, and anything in between, this pool has been my home. I didn't quite make it 20 years (only 18) of racing in Indy, but this is as close as I'm gonna get! I look forward to racing in front of a home crowd one last time."