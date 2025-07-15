Open Extended Reactions

SINGAPORE -- Open water swimming at the World Championships in Singapore has been postponed because of "water quality levels exceeding acceptable thresholds," the governing body World Aquatics said in a statement.

The women's 10-kilometer event was to have opened the program Tuesday but was pushed back to Wednesday. It will be held the same day as the men's 10-kilometer event.

Other open water events are scheduled for Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Open water swimming was an issue in last year's Olympics in Paris with concerns about water quality in the Seine River. It was also an issue at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro.

Water polo competition at the worlds is underway at an indoor venue.

The main even of the championships is eight days of swimming competition in the pool, which opens on July 27.