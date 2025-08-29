Open Extended Reactions

ROME -- Two Italian swimmers returning home from the world championships in Singapore were stopped and briefly detained by airport authorities on the Asian island for shoplifting.

Benedetta Pilato, who won a bronze medal in the 50-meter breaststroke, and Chiara Tarantino were released after the Italian embassy intervened on their behalf, the Italian swimming federation said Friday.

"While condemning the incident, the Italian swimming federation reserves the right to carefully evaluate the matter," the federation said in a statement.

Tarantino put items that she stole inside Pilato's suitcase, the Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

The incident occurred long after the worlds ended on Aug. 3, as the swimmers returned from vacation in Bali.

"On days that should have been mainly for rest and mental relaxation, I went through, far from home, particularly difficult moments, which fortunately turned out to be independent of my will, but which seriously affected me," Pilato wrote on Instagram.

"I want to specify that I collaborated with local authorities from the very beginning, with the full support of the Italian embassy. Fortunately, the incident ended within a few hours, without any implications, thanks to my maximum transparency with the Singapore airport authorities."

Pilato, 20, won gold in the 100 breast at the 2022 worlds and has also claimed four other medals at long-course worlds. She finished fourth in the 100 breast at last year's Paris Olympics.

"I never intended to commit inappropriate gestures, and those who know me know how much I care about sport values, fairness and personal honesty," Pilato said. "From this experience, I've learned great lessons about prudence, individual responsibility and the value of the people around me."

Tarantino, 22, earned a bronze in the mixed 4x100 free relay at the 2021 European championships.

Tarantino had no immediate comment.