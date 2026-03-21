Curzan wins 100 backstroke as Virginia stays in 1st at NCAA's

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ATLANTA -- Virginia junior Claire Curzan repeated as champion in the 100-yard backstroke on Friday and the Cavaliers remained in first place heading into the final day of the women's swimming and diving championships.

Curzan won the race with the second-fastest time ever at 48.24, trailing only Gretchen Walsh (48.10). She was 1.38 seconds faster than Bella Sims and Maggie Wanezek, who tied for second.

Curzan also joined freshman Sara Curtis, Aimee Canny and Anna Moesch to dominate the 400 medley relay, winning by 3.13 seconds over Tennessee.

The Cavaliers also secured two second-place finishes to lead the team standings with 437.5 points, followed by Texas with 272 and Stanford 242.5.

Stanford's Lucy Bell also defended her title in the 200 breaststroke with a program-record 2:02.38. Then Bell's teammate Torri Huske earned a second individual title at the NCAAs with a time of 20.66 in the 50 freestyle.

California freshman Claire Weinstein led wire-to-wire in the 500 freestyle.

South Carolina diver Sophie Verzyl won the three-meter competition.

The meet wraps up on Saturday with the 200 IM, 100 free, 200 fly, 200 back and 400 free relay.