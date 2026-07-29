Dressel wins 100 free as USA Swimming championships commence

Open Extended Reactions

IRVINE, Calif. -- Former Olympic champion Caeleb Dressel won the 100-meter freestyle at the USA Swimming National Championships on Tuesday night in his fastest time since the 2024 Olympic trials.

The nine-time Olympic gold medalist clocked 47.70 seconds on the opening night of the five-day meet in Irvine, California. It was Dressel's first win in the event at nationals since 2022, and his first individual win at a big meet since the 50 free at the 2024 Olympic trials. He was the 100 champion at the 2020 Tokyo Games.

Caeleb Dressel was all smiles after winning the 100-meter freestyle at the USA Swimming National Championships on Tuesday. Harry How/Getty Images

"I haven't seen a 1 next to my name in a long time, so it feels good," said Dressel, who turns 30 in mid-August and is a father of two. "I love this sport so much. It feels good to be back swimming, enjoying myself. It feels like freshman year right now, pretty good time for freshman year."

Brooks Curry took second in a time of 47.81 seconds, and Patrick Sammon was third at 47.87.

Dressel is entered in the 50 butterfly, 100 fly and 50 free in the meet that ends Saturday.

In the women's 100 free, Anna Moesch broke the American record for the second time this season with a time of 51.88. She bettered her former mark of 51.94 set on May 25.