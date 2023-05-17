Kenyan distance runner Rhonex Kipruto, who won a bronze medal in the 10,000 meters at the 2019 world championships and holds the world record at the distance in a road race, has been suspended for suspected doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday.

The 23-year-old Kipruto has been notified of a charge relating to irregularities in his athlete biological passport, the AIU tweeted. The biological passport can detect possible irregularities in blood values assessed over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned substance.

Kipruto was 19 when he finished third in the 10,000 at the 2019 worlds in Doha, Qatar. The race was won by Joshua Cheptegei of Uganda.

Months later, Kipruto set a record at a 10-kilometer road race in Valencia, Spain, with a finishing time of 26 minutes, 24 seconds. He went on to place ninth in the 10,000 at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

