NEW YORK -- Michael Norman will not defend his 400-meter title at the world championships in Budapest, the American said Tuesday, days before the global showcase begins.

Norman said he instead has decided to focus on his 2024 Olympic campaign.

Norman produced a memorable performance to triumph in the 400 at the worlds in Eugene last year after a succession of career disappointments, including a shock fifth-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics final.

"Unfortunately I will not be defending my title at the 2023 World champs," Norman wrote on Instagram.

"After an extremely frustrating season I've decided to step away from track for the remainder of the 2023 season in order to refocus for the 2024 Paris Olympics."

Norman had scarcely competed this year and withdrew from the LA Grand Prix in May after finishing eighth in the 200 meters at the Doha Diamond League meet.

Tuesday's announcement further dented American hopes to top the medal table again following a dominant 2022.

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone previously pulled out, citing a minor knee issue. McLaughlin-Levrone, who broke her own world record to win the 400 hurdles last year, had been expected to compete in the flat event.