GUANGZHOU, China -- Canada won the first World Relays mixed 4x100-meter title in Guangzhou, China, on Sunday.

The Canadian team of Sade McCreath, Marie-Eloise Leclair, Duan Asemota and Eliezer Adjibi finished ahead of Jamaica and Britain as the event made its global debut at the World Relays.

Canada recorded a winning time of 40.30, with Jamaica taking second in 40.44 and the team from Britain and Northern Ireland finishing in 40.88.

South Africa's men won the 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays, with Akani Simbine leading the 4x100 team to victory in 37.61 to edge the United States and Olympic champion Canada.

Britain won the women's 4x100 in 42.21 ahead of Spain and Jamaica, and Spain won the women's 4x400 in a national record 3 minutes, 24.13 seconds.

The United States set a meet record of 3:09.54 seconds to win the mixed 4x400-meter relay.