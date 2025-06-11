Open Extended Reactions

MONACO -- Kenya's Benard Kibet Koech, who finished fifth in the men's 10,000-meter final at the Paris Olympics, has been provisionally suspended for suspected doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit said Wednesday.

The athlete has been notified of a charge relating to irregularities in his athlete biological passport, the AIU said.

The biological passport can detect possible irregularities in blood values assessed over time without an athlete testing positive for a banned substance.

The 25-year-old long-distance runner was suspected of using a banned substance or method, the AIU said.