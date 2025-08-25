Open Extended Reactions

Cooper Lutkenhaus, the 16-year-old record-breaking sensation in the 800 meters, became one of the youngest U.S. runners to turn pro by signing with Nike on Monday.

The junior at Northwest High School in Justin, Texas, reached the decision after long talks with his family. The idea wasn't really even on the radar until earlier this month at nationals when he ran in 1 minute, 42.27 seconds to finish second.

It was an under-18 world record and the fourth-fastest of any age by an American. It also earned him a spot for world championships next month in Tokyo.

"I feel like it's the right decision in our eyes to be able to compete against the best in the world now," said Lutkenhaus in an interview with The Associated Press. "Wherever you go, you're going to have the best competition in the world. It's going to be really cool. It's going to be a great learning experience I feel like the first year or two. We're just super excited to see what we can do."

Lutkenhaus joins a list of young runners who have headed for the pro circuit early. In January 2021, Erriyon Knighton signed with Adidas just shy of his 17th birthday and leading into the Tokyo Olympics. Sprinter Candace Hill was 16 when she signed a deal with ASICS in 2015.

Another route young athletes are going these days is through name, image and likeness. But Texas has rules governing NIL deals for high schoolers who are not 17. Lutkenhaus turns 17 in December.

Teenage 400-meter sprinter Quincy Wilson signed an NIL deal with New Balance in 2023. Last summer at 16, Wilson earned a gold medal at the Paris Olympics as part of the 4x400 relay. He ran the opening lap in the first round.

It's been quite a season for Lutkenhaus, who seems to break records each time he steps on the track. It all culminated at U.S. championships, where he ran 1:45.57 in the semifinals. That proved to be just a preview of things to come.

He used a burst from about 200 meters to propel him into second place and just behind winner Donavan Brazier. Lutkenhaus toppled the world under-18 record of 1:43.37 that Mohammed Aman of Ethiopia set on Sept. 10, 2011.

Lutkenhaus' blistering time altered the game plan.

"At [the time of] 1:45, we had it all figured out," said his father, George, with a laugh. "It's hard to put a 1:42 guy on a high school track. In some ways that's not fair to him, and in other ways it's not fair to the other kids, either."

They sat down as a family to make the decision. This is a family of athletes: His mom, Tricia, ran in high school, and his dad competed at the University of North Texas. His older brother, Andrew, is a runner for Tulsa, and his oldest brother, George Jr., swam at Adams State in Colorado.

They were all there earlier this month in Eugene, Oregon, to watch him.

"It almost felt like a mini-vacation, all of us in the hotel, just because it was super relaxed," said Cooper Lutkenhaus. "We don't get to spend as much time together anymore compared to when [his brothers] were in high school. So it's always fun to have the full family together."

Lutkenhaus, his family and his agent, Ray Flynn, are still working out his racing schedule going forward. Next up, though, will be the 800 starting line at worlds on Sept. 16. The final will be four days later. Joining him from the U.S. will be Brazier and third-place finisher Bryce Hoppel. He considers both his idols.

"They're super nice guys," said Lutkenhaus.