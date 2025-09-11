Open Extended Reactions

MONACO -- Ethiopian middle-distance runner Diribe Welteji faces a last-minute legal fight over an alleged missed doping test that could bar her from the world championships two days before her first race.

The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases, said Thursday that it has filed an appeal against an Ethiopian ruling that cleared Welteji of "refusal or failure to submit to sample collection" under anti-doping rules.

The AIU wants Welteji, the silver medalist in the 1,500 meters at the last world championships in 2023, to be suspended until that case is resolved by the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Welteji is on the entry list for the 1,500 heats on the opening day of the worlds in Tokyo on Saturday.

"As part of the appeal, the AIU has requested provisional measures from CAS declaring the athlete ineligible to compete pending the outcome of the appeal," the AIU said. "That application will be heard by the CAS division president who will determine whether Welteji may compete at the world athletics championships in Tokyo."

The AIU did not provide details of any allegations against Welteji, and it was not immediately possible to obtain a copy of the earlier ruling that cleared her.

The 23-year-old Ethiopian is a medal contender in Tokyo if she competes. Welteji is second in the world rankings and this year won the silver medal at the world indoor championships.