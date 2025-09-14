Open Extended Reactions

Melissa Jefferson-Wooden of the U.S. and Oblique Seville of Jamaica won the 100-meter finals at the world championships Sunday in a changing of the guard in track.

Jefferson-Wooden, 24, blew away the field in the women's final, finishing in 10.61 seconds to break Sha'Carri Richardson's two-year-old world championship record. Richardson barely squeezed into the final and finished fifth despite running a season-best 10.94.

Seville, who works with Usain Bolt's old coach, Glen Mills, reeled in countryman Kishane Thompson for a win in 9.77 in the men's final. Defending world and Olympic champion Noah Lyles finished third.

The women's race was pretty much over as soon as it started. Jefferson-Wooden got about a step ahead of Julien Alfred in the lane next to her then kept expanding her lead and ran hard through the line when she could have coasted. She ended with a 0.15-second margin over Jamaica's Tina Clayton -- the same gap Alfred, who finished third this time, beat Richardson by in Paris last year.

"This year was about accepting that I wanted to be a better athlete and putting in the work to do so," Jefferson-Wooden said.

Richardson, who trains with Jefferson-Wooden, wasn't the same runner as last year or the year before when she won worlds.

After finishing third in her semifinal heat, Richardson had to wait to see whether she would get one of the last two spots. She did and started on the inside in Lane 2 but was never a factor. While Jefferson-Wooden jumped and shouted into the stands, Richardson slowly paced the inside of the track with her hands on her hips.

The second-place finish for Clayton kept Jamaica on the podium, while its best female sprinter, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, said goodbye with a sixth-place finish.

Bolt watched from a luxury box -- his first return to a big race since he exited the sport in 2017 -- and was high-fiving and hugging friends when he watched a Jamaican win the men's title for the first time since he left the sport.

There were some who argued Seville, not Thompson -- who adds this silver to his silver at the Paris Olympics -- was the best young sprinter on the island. Seville, 24, has a winning record against Lyles but had not been able to put it together in the biggest races.

This time, he did. After falling behind by about two steps halfway through the race despite getting the best start, Seville never panicked, closing the gap on Thompson step by step.

The men's race required a restart after Olympic 200-meter champion Letsile Tebogo of Botswana was disqualified for a false start.

Now, the question becomes whether this is a one-off -- sometimes these things are in the year after the Olympics -- or if Jefferson-Wooden and Seville are the sprinters to watch with three years and counting until the Los Angeles Games.

Jefferson-Wooden certainly looks like a force. A tenor sax player in high school, her college coach once said she sprinted with the form of a kid running on the street. She moved to Florida to train with Dennis Mitchell and alongside Richardson, whose trials and travails have overshadowed women's track for the past four years.

But Jefferson-Wooden won the U.S. title in 2022 -- a year when Richardson was struggling -- and took the bronze medal at last year's Olympics, after which she declared she was still a baby in the sport with plenty of time to learn. Now, she's got a piece of history, holds the championship record and is 0.12 off the 1988 world record held by Florence Griffith-Joyner.

"Obviously, having the championship record, even though it was 'Carri's, it's mine now," Jefferson-Wooden said. "It's kind of crazy to say that."

The Associated Press and PA contributed to this report.