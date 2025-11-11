Olympic sprinter Marvin Bracy-Williams has agreed to a 45-month doping ban in a case investigated by federal drug-enforcement authorities that the head of the U.S. Anti Doping-Agency said has led to "several impactful outcomes."

USADA said Monday the case against the 31-year-old Bracy-Williams, who mysteriously disappeared from sprinting in 2023, was brought to its attention by a whistleblower.

That led to the sprinter testing positive for a banned substance. The case continued with Bracy-Williams' attempt to hinder the investigation and ended with him providing "substantial assistance" to authorities, who uncovered other cases.

USADA said the Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees doping cases for World Athletics, and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration also participated in the case.

"When the rules are applied as they should be, we can hold people accountable while also pursuing additional anti-doping rule violations and criminal charges," USADA CEO Travis Tygart said. "This investigation has already resulted in several impactful outcomes which will be announced at a later date, as the overall investigation continues."

USADA did not release further details. The agency and DEA have worked together in the past to pursue charges under the 2020 Rodchenkov Anti-Doping Act, which established criminal penalties for people convicted of fostering doping conspiracies that impact international events.

"This case is also an example of the importance of cooperation between like-minded-organizations and law enforcement agencies when it comes to eradicating organized doping schemes," Tygart said.

Bracy-Williams made the semifinals of the 100 meters at the Rio Olympics in 2016. His best international finish was a silver medal at world championships in 2022 in Eugene, Oregon.

Bracy-Williams is banned through November 2028.