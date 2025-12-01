Open Extended Reactions

MONACO -- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Armand "Mondo" Duplantis have won the World Athlete of the Year titles for 2025.

The international governing body for track and field announced the winners Sunday at ceremony in Monaco, with McLaughlin-Levrone also winning the women's track award and pole vault world-record holder Duplantis winning the men's field events award.

McLaughlin-Levrone has been undefeated for two years in both the 400 meters and the 400-meter hurdles, an event in which she's on a 24-race winning streak.

She won the 400 at the world champions in Tokyo, breaking a 42-year-old championship record and setting the second-fastest time ever. That made her the first athlete to win world titles in both the 400 and 400-meter hurdles.

"The culmination of the season in Tokyo was a really special moment," McLaughlin-Levrone said. "I'm so thankful for everyone who supported, watched, voted and who was there throughout this whole process.

"For me, 2025 was a year of stepping outside of the comfort zone and pushing the bounds of what was mentally and physically possible. I want to continue pushing boundaries in 2026."

Duplantis set four world pole vault records, each by 1-centimeter increments, and was unbeaten in 16 competitions in 2025, including world titles.

"I hope to keep pushing it. I hope to keep irritating everyone who has to vote for me for years to come," Duplantis said. "It's really important for me to win this for the field eventers. It's very special, I'm going to really cherish this one."