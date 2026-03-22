Charlton matches own record in 60m hurdles at World Indoors

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TORUN, Poland -- Bahamas sprinter Devynne Charlton matched her own world record by clocking 7.65 seconds to win the 60-meter hurdles at the World Indoors for the third straight year Sunday.

Charlton also ran 7.65 at the 2024 World Indoors.

Nadine Visser of the Netherlands took silver in 7.73, and Pia Skrzyszowska won bronze before her home fans with the same time.

Charlton finished sixth in the 100 hurdles at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Also Sunday, the United States swept golds in the men's and women's 4x400s.

Justin Robinson, Chris Robinson, Demarius Smith and Khaleb McRae clocked a championship-record 3:01.52. Bailey Lear, Rosey Effiong, Paris Peoples and Shamier Little set a season's-best 3:25.81.

Also, Keely Hodgkinson won the 800 in a championship-record 1:55.30 for the first world title of her career.

Georgia Hunter Bell claimed gold in the 1,500. Molly Caudery won the women's pole vault on a big night for Britain.