Sabastian Sawe wins London Marathon, 1st to finish in under 2 hours

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LONDON -- Sabastian Sawe of Kenya has become the first person to break the fabled 2-hour barrier in the marathon.

In a huge moment in sports history, Sawe smashed the men's world record by 65 seconds in winning the London Marathon in 1 hour, 59 minutes, 30 seconds on Sunday.

The second-place finisher, Yomif Kejelcha of Ethiopia, also dipped under 2 hours by crossing the line in 1:59:41 in his first marathon, while Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda broke the previous world-record time -- set by Kenya's Kelvin Kiptum in Chicago in 2023 -- by seven seconds in finishing in 2:00:28.

Sabastian Sawe beat the previous world record by 65 seconds in winning the London Marathon in 1:59:30. Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The 29-year-old Sawe, who retained his title in London, thanked the huge crowds who lined the streets of the British capital to cheer him on.

"What comes today is not for me alone," Sawe said, "but for all of us today in London."

In an exhilarating sight, Sawe ran the second half of the marathon in 59:01, pulling clear of Kejelcha after 30 kilometers and making his solo break in the final two kilometers as he sprinted along the finish on The Mall.

Assefa wins fastest-ever women's-only marathon

A record was also set in the women's race, with Ethiopia's Tigst Assefa pulling away with about 500 meters remaining to win in 2:15:41 to defend the title in the fastest-ever time in a women's-only marathon.

Assefa finished 16 seconds slower than the course record set by Paula Radcliffe in 2003 when it was a mixed race.

Swiss double in wheelchair races

In the wheelchair races, there was a Swiss double with Marcel Hug powering to a sixth straight men's title -- and eighth in total -- and Catherine Debrunner beating Tatyana McFadden in a close finish to defend the title.