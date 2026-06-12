Washington's Amanda Moll tops sister for NCAA pole vault title

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EUGENE, Ore. -- Washington's Amanda Moll broke twin sister Hana's collegiate record in the pole vault Thursday, clearing 15 feet, 10½ inches to clinch the title and help the Huskies take the team lead at the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.

Hana, the indoor champion, won the pole vault title at last year's championships.

Six other champions were crowned on Day 2, with Washington's 18 points ahead of Iowa State's 15 and Nebraska's 14.

Iowa State's Mercyline Kirwa won the 10,000 meters, beating the collegiate record holder and last year's champion with a time of 31 minutes, 54.88 seconds. Kirwa closed in 1:01.84 over the final 400 meters, outpacing BYU's Jane Hedengren and New Mexico's Pamela Kosgei for the fourth 10k title in program history.

Nebraska's Axelina Johansson won the shot put with the third-farthest throw in NCAA history at 65-4¼. She secured a season sweep in the shot put and her fourth career title.

McKyla Van der Westhuizen became Rice's first NCAA champion since Jason Colwick swept the men's pole vault in 2009 and the first women's champion since Allison Beckford won the indoor 400 meters in 2002. Van der Westhuizen won the javelin with a final-round throw of 199-8.

Stanford's Alyssa Jones won the long jump with a 23-2 for a championship meet record, and Texas State's Elisabet Rut Runarsdottir had a personal-best 240-1 throw to secure her second national title in the hammer.

In the only men's event of the day, BYU's Ben Barton won the decathlon crown with 8,169 points -- just nine more than Louisville's Kenneth Byrd.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.