Jenny Simpson shows improvement after collapsing at track event

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Olympic 1,500-meter bronze medalist and world champion Jenny Simpson remains under medical care Thursday but shows "encouraging improvement" after collapsing while pacing a mile group at an event in Raleigh earlier this week.

In a post on Instagram, Fleet Feet, the company where Simpson serves as its chief running officer, wrote she "continues to exhibit the strength and resilience that have long defined her. True to form, she has already asked about her mile time and whether she won."

The 39-year-old Simpson underwent CPR at the track Tuesday night and an automated external defibrillator was also used before being transported to the hospital. She was taking part in a community track event hosted by Sir Walter Running, with runners of all levels in attendance.

Fleet Feet CEO Joey Pointer also happened to be attending the event and stayed with Simpson at the hospital while her family arrived.

"The outpouring of support from across the running community has been extraordinary," the Instagram post from Fleet Feet said. "We appreciate the compassion, encouragement and concern shown for Jenny and her family, and we are grateful to be part of a community that continues to rally around them."

In February, Simpson was brought in by Fleet Feet as its chief running officer. Her role is to inspire runners. She wrote on social media: "I'll be leveraging a lifetime of experience and my deep belief in the transformational power of running to help Fleet Feet maximize its positive impact on health and wellness in communities across the country."

Simpson captured the bronze medal in the 1,500 meters at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. In addition, she won the 1,500 at the 2011 world championships, along with silver medals in 2013 and 2017. She was a multi-time national champion while running for the University of Colorado.