Richardson, Lyles cruise in first-round 100-meter races

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NEW YORK -- Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles cruised through their first-round races of the 100 meters Thursday at the U.S. track championships.

Richardson had the top time of 10.90 seconds in the women's race. That was despite taking an extra moment in the starting block to make sure she didn't false start and shutting it down early to conserve energy. Richardson is a big favorite to win with reigning 100-meter world champion Melissa Jefferson-Wooden skipping the event to focus on the 200.

The semifinals and final will be held Friday at Icahn Stadium.

Lyles, the reigning Olympic champion, started slow -- just like Richardson -- but quickly powered up to full speed. He finished in 9.97 seconds to edge Ronnie Baker in the second heat. The top time was turned in by Christian Coleman, who went 9.96 in the first heat. Kenny Bednarek, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 200, won his heat as well.

Bednarek and Lyles were involved in a shoving and shouting match at the U.S. championships last summer as they crossed the finish line of a hotly contested 200-meter final at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

The fourth and final heat of the men's race Thursday contained some drama. There was a false-start warning given to the field and then, after settling back into the starting blocks, the sprinters were instructed to stand back up. Soon after, another false start was called, and Ja'Darien Parker was disqualified. Courtney Lindsey ended up winning the heat.

This is a fast track with Jamaican great Usain Bolt breaking the 100-meter world record by running 9.72 seconds at Icahn Stadium in 2008. Bolt would eventually lower the mark to its current time of 9.58 at the 2009 world championships in Berlin.