Sha'Carri Richardson, Noah Lyles win 100m at U.S. championships

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NEW YORK -- Sha'Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles surged to 100-meter wins at the U.S. track and field championships on Friday night.

The 26-year-old Richardson got off to a slow start but quickly made up time, finishing in 10.77 seconds to breeze past training partner Kayla White and win by 0.13 seconds at Icahn Stadium.

"It feels phenomenal to be back in a better place -- healthy, mentally, physically, emotionally," Richardson, who battled injuries last year, said in an interview with Peacock after the race. "It shows that hard work pays off."

Lyles, the reigning Olympic champion, was trailing early but quickly caught up to the field -- and then blew right by them. He matched his personal-best time by finishing in 9.79 seconds. The 32-year-old Ronnie Baker took second and Kenny Bednarek finished third.