Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen to compete in 5K meters at Euros

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BIRMINGHAM, England -- Two-time Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen confirmed on Tuesday he'll compete in the 5,000 meters at the European championships next month, marking his return from surgery on his left Achilles tendon.

The 25-year-old Norwegian, who had surgery in early 2026 to clean up scar tissue on the protective sheath around the tendon, has been ramping up his training recently.

"What better way than to return to the European Championships, where I have so many golden memories. I'll be lining up for the 5000m August 10th," Ingebrigtsen wrote on Instagram.

The 5,000 final will be held on Day 1 of the European championships (Aug. 10-16) in Birmingham.

Ingebrigtsen's post did not mention the 1,500 meters. He's won both the 1,500 and 5,000 at the past three European championships: 2024 in Rome, 2022 in Munich and 2018 in Berlin.

The men's 1,500 final at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham will be held Saturday, Aug. 15. Middle-distance rival Josh Kerr of Britain had previously announced he's not competing at this year's European championships. Kerr recently broke the world record in the mile.

Ingebrigtsen won the Olympic title in the 1,500 at the Tokyo Games held in 2021. He finished a surprising fourth in the same distance at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where he won gold in the 5,000. He's also a two-time world champion in the 5,000.

The Achilles problem seemed to be a factor in Ingebrigtsen's performance at last year's world championships in Tokyo, where he failed to advance out of the first round of the 1,500 and finished 10th in the 5,000 final.

"If you're waiting for the perfect preparation, perfect conditions, perfect timing, you'll be waiting your whole life," Ingebrigtsen wrote on Instagram on Tuesday.

"Anyone who has watched me race over the years will know that competition is what drives me," he added. "I am healthy, training has been going well and after discussing with my team, we reached the conclusion that there is no reason not to race."