Skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate not allowed to use to Minions music at Winter Olympics

Spanish figure skater Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate has been told he cannot perform his much-loved Minions routine at the Winter Olympics due to copyright issues.

Sabate, the Spanish champion for the last six years, was due to perform one of his routines with music from the Universal cartoon hit Minions in Milan-Cortina.

The 26-year-old has performed throughout the season leading up to the Winter Olympics to Minions music, while dressed in a yellow shirt and blue overalls, effectively a costume from the film.

However, on Friday he was informed this would not be possible in Italy as Universal pictures have not given him permission to do so.

Sabate said on Instagram on Monday: "Hello all, this season I have competed with my Minions routine to bring joy and a fun style to the ice, while complying with all of the obligatory elements and demonstrating that ice skating as a male Olympic figure skater can also be fun.

Tomas-Llorenc Guarino Sabate has been performing with his Minions routine all season but is not allowed to do so in Milan. Yuan Tian/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"I followed all the required procedures and sent my music through the ISU [International Skating Union] ClicknClear system in August, competing with this routine throughout the whole season.

"Regrettably, just days before the Olympics begins, I was informed that I am no longer allowed to perform this routine due to copyright issues.

"Finding this out last Friday, so close to the most important competition of my life, was incredibly disappointing.

"Nevertheless, I will face this challenge head on and do everything possible to make the best of the situation.

"To my fans, I wish I had better news, but I am profoundly grateful for your support this season.

"I promise to go onto the ice and give everything that I have got and perform routines that both you and I can feel proud of."

Sabate, who will make his Olympic debut in Milan, uses the Minions music for his short program, his first of two routines.

He now has just a week to make the required changes, with the men's event starting on 10. Feb.

The Spaniard previously skated to music from the Bee Gees, which he may decide to go back to.

The ISU put out a statement, saying: "As soon as we have more details on this specific case, we will share them as appropriate.

"Copyright clearances can represent a challenge for all artistic sports.

"While the ISU does not have a contractual relationship with ClicknClear, we continue to work collaboratively with rights clearance stakeholders to ensure that thrilling performances can be accompanied by stirring music."