Atlas dominate Whipsnakes in championship series opener

The New York Atlas defeated the Maryland Whipsnakes 25-13 on Tuesday night in a dominant performance at the Lexus Championship Series in Springfield, Virginia. The Atlas took control early, leading 10-5 after the first quarter, and never looked back, outscoring the Whipsnakes in every period.

Bryan Costabile led the way for New York with eight points, including one 2-point goal and three assists. Dylan Molloy matched his output with eight points of his own, contributing one 2-pointer and four single-point goals along with two assists. Xander Dickson added five goals, while Myles Jones chipped in five points from two goals and three assists.

Liam Entenmann was stellar between the pipes for New York, making 15 saves to stifle any momentum Maryland tried to build. Tyler Carpenter also had a strong showing with three total points, including a crucial two-pointer.

For Maryland (0-1), Ryan Conrad and Brad Smith each tallied five points. Conrad scored once from beyond the arc among his three total goals, while Smith notched one long-range effort as well as adding an assist. Matt Rambo contributed three goals, but it wasn't enough to keep pace with New York's relentless attack.

Brendan Krebs stopped 16 shots for Maryland but faced an overwhelming barrage from an efficient Atlas offense.

Up next: The Whipsnakes face the Boston Cannons at 7 p.m. ET Thursday, while the Atlas face the Utah Archers at 9 p.m. Friday. Both games are available on ESPN+.

