Archers defeat Cannons 29-21 in high-scoring affair

The Utah Archers defeated the Boston Cannons 29-21 on Wednesday in the Lexus Championship Series in Springfield, Virginia. The Archers took control early with a strong first quarter and never looked back, leading by three points after one period and extending their lead throughout the game.

Matt Moore led the way for Utah (1-0) with seven points, including two two-point goals and three one-pointers. Mac O'Keefe also had seven points (one two-pointer and four one-pointers). Ryan Aughavin contributed six points, including two from beyond the arc.

Nick Washuta was solid in goal for Utah, making 14 saves to help secure the victory. Piper Bond added four points (three goals) while Beau Pederson chipped in four (two goals). Ryan Ambler recorded four assists.

For Boston (0-1), Asher Nolting stood out with eight total points (one two-pointer and five one-pointers), but it wasn't enough to overcome Utah's offensive firepower. Marcus Holman and Ryan Drenner scored five times for Boston.

Colin Kirst made 11 saves for the Cannons.

Up next: The Cannons face the New York Atlas on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Archers take on the Atlas on Friday at 9 p.m. ET. This matchup will also be available on ESPN+.

