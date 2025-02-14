Boston Cannons dominate Maryland Whipsnakes in high-scoring affair

Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Cannons secured a commanding 34-21 victory over the Maryland Whipsnakes on Thursday at the Lexus Championship Series in Springfield, Virginia. The Cannons pulled away with a dominant third-quarter performance.

Matt Campbell led the charge for Boston with 11 points, including one two-point goal and four assists. Marcus Holman also had a standout game, contributing nine points with five goals and two assists. Asher Nolting added seven points from four goals and one assist, while Alexander Vardaro chipped in another seven points from five points and two assists.

On the defensive end, Colin Kirst made 11 saves between the pipes for Boston. Chris Aslanian and Bubba Fairman each scored three points to round out significant contributions for the Cannons.

For Maryland, TJ Malone was a bright spot in defeat with 10 points via six goals and four assists. Ryan Conrad and Brad Smith both contributed six points each; Conrad netted four goals, while Smith added one two-point goal.

Will Mark made 13 saves in goal for Maryland, but it wasn't enough to slow Boston's relentless attack.

Up next: Both teams are back in action Saturday on ESPN+. The Cannons face the New York Atlas at 6 p.m. ET, while the Whipsnakes face the Utah Archers at 8.

