Archers edge Atlas in high-scoring thriller

The Utah Archers defeated the New York Atlas 23-20 at The St. James in Springfield, Virginia, on Friday night. The Archers improved their record to 2-0 while the Atlas fell to 1-1.

Cole Williams led the way for the Archers with five points, including four goals and one assist. Mason Woodward contributed significantly with two two-point goals, totaling four points. Matt Moore also had a strong performance with three points from one two-point goal and two single-point goals.

For the Atlas, Bryan Costabile was outstanding despite his team's loss, tying an individual single-game record with 12 points from six single-point goals and two two-pointers along with providing two assists. Xander Dickson added three points through his efforts of scoring twice and assisting once.

Goalie Nick Washuta made a crucial impact for Utah by recording 13 saves, which helped keep New York's offense at bay during critical moments of the game. His counterpart Liam Entenmann matched him save-for-save but couldn't prevent Utah's diverse offensive threats from finding success.

Other notable contributions came from Piper Bond, who scored twice for Utah, as well as Beau Pederson, who notched three total points.

Up next: New York Atlas faces Carolina Chaos on May 30. Utah Archers face Maryland Whipsnakes on May 31. No broadcast information is available for either game.

