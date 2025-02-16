Boston Cannons defeat New York Atlas 23-15 in high-scoring affair

Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Cannons triumphed over the New York Atlas 23-15 at the Lexus Championship Series in Springfield, Virginia on Saturday. The game was marked by impressive offensive displays from both teams, but it was Boston's consistent scoring that secured its victory.

Matt Campbell led the way for the Cannons with six points, including two goals and four assists. Alexander Vardaro (all goals) and Ryan Drenner each contributed five points. JJ Sillstrop added four points.

Goalie Colin Kirst had 15 saves.

For the Atlas, Myles Jones finished with four points (three goals and one assist), followed by Dylan Molloy and Chet Comizio with three points apiece. Liam Entenmann not only made 23 saves but also scored an unexpected goal during transition play.

Despite Bryan Costabile entering as the championship series' leading scorer, he managed just one point in this game for New York.

Up next: The two teams meet again Sunday at 6 p.m. ET in a semifinal matchup. The contest will be broadcast on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

