Archers edge Whipsnakes 29-25 in thriller

The Utah Archers defeated the Maryland Whipsnakes 29-25 in the semifinals of the Lexus Championship Series on Saturday in Springfield, Virginia.

The Archers took an early lead, scoring 10 goals in the first period and maintaining their advantage throughout the match. Mac O'Keefe led the charge for Utah with seven one-point goals and one two-point goal, totaling 10 points.

Jackson Morrill contributed three goals and four assists, while Jack VanOverbeke added four goals and two assists. Cole Williams also had a strong performance with three goals and one assist. Goalie Nick Washuta was solid between the pipes, making 15 saves to help secure the victory for Utah (3-0).

The victory allowed Utah to advance to Monday's championship match against the winner of Sunday's contest between the New York Atlas and the Boston Cannons.

For Maryland (0-3), Brad Smith stood out by scoring eight points from three two-point shots and one single point goal along with an assist. Matt Rambo netted four single point goals as well while TJ Malone scored twice, also contributing two assists.

Colin Heacock managed to score both a single point goal as well as a crucially timed two-pointer adding up to total of four points whereas Ryan Conrad chipped in another trio of individual efforts resulting into same number tallying up overall contributions respectively. Goalkeeper Brendan Krebs made eight saves before being replaced by Will Mark, who recorded additional four stops during second-half action.

Up next: Monday final is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

