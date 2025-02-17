Boston Cannons defeat Utah Archers to win Championship Series

Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Cannons triumphed 21-14 over the Utah Archers on Sunday at the St. James in Springfield, Virginia, securing their second consecutive PLL Championship Series title. The Cannons took an early lead and maintained it throughout the game, outscoring the Archers in each of the first three quarters.

Matt Campbell led the charge for Boston with an impressive eight points, including seven goals and one assist. Marcus Holman returned from injury to score five goals, while Alexander Vardaro added five points from three goals and two assists. Asher Nolting chipped in four goals as well. Goalie Colin Kirst was outstanding between the pipes, making 15 saves to stifle Utah's offense.

For Utah, Beau Pederson stood out with four points from one two-point goal and two single-point goals. Ryan Ambler contributed three points from one goal and two assists, while Cole Williams matched Ambler's output with three one-point goals. Mason Woodward scored a crucial two-pointer for his team, but it wasn't enough to close the gap against a dominant Boston side. Mac O'Keefe, Utah's leading scorer in the tournament, was held to just a single goal on two shots.

Nick Washuta recorded 11 saves for the Archers, but they were unable to overcome Boston's relentless attack which saw multiple players contributing significantly on both ends of play.

The Cannons' Campbell took home the Golden Stick award with a tournament-high 23 scoring points. Kirst set a Championship Series record with 72 saves in the tournament.

Up next: Boston opens the PLL regular season against the New York Atlas on May 31, while Utah faces the Maryland Whipsnakes.

