The Premier Lacrosse League's 2025 draft took place on Tuesday, May 6, with 32 collegiate players finding new professional homes for the upcoming season.

CJ Kirst joins his brothers in the league, being taken first overall by the Philadelphia Waterdogs, while Andrew McAdorey and Sam English round out the top three, both going to the California Redwoods.

Here's a full rundown of all 32 picks in this year's draft:

FIRST ROUND

1. Philadelphia Waterdogs: CJ Kirst | Attack, Cornell

2. California Redwoods: Andrew McAdorey | Midfield, Duke

3. California Redwoods: Sam English | Midfield, Syracuse

4. Boston Cannons: Coulter Mackesy | Midfield, Princeton

5. Utah Archers: Brendan Lavelle | Defense, Penn

6. New York Atlas: Matt Traynor | Midfield, Penn State

7. Maryland Whipsnakes: Aidan Carroll | Attack, Georgetown

8. Carolina Chaos: Owen Hiltz | Attack, Syracuse

SECOND ROUND

9. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Jake Taylor | Attack, Notre Dame

10. California Redwoods: Chris Kavanagh | Attack, Notre Dame

11. Denver Outlaws: Logan McNaney | Goalie, Maryland

12. Boston Cannons: Mic Kelly | Midfield, Denver

13. Carolina Chaos: Levi Verch | Defense, St. Joseph's

14. New York Atlas: Max Krevsky | Midfield, Yale

15. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Dylan Hess | Short-stick defensive midfield, Florida

16. Carolina Chaos: Jack McDonald | Midfield, Maryland

THIRD ROUND

17. Maryland Whipsnakes: Scott Smith | Defense, Johns Hopkins

18. Utah Archers: Sam King | Attack, Harvard

19. Denver Outlaws: Pace Billings | Defense, Michigan

20. Maryland Whipsnakes: Emmet Carroll | Goalie, Penn

21. Utah Archers: Mitchell Dunham | Defense, Richmond

22. New York Atlas: Michael Grace | Long-stick midfield, Syracuse

23. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Ben Wayer | Long-stick midfield, Virginia

24. Maryland Whipsnakes: Christian Mazur | Short-stick defensive midfield, Army

FOURTH ROUND

25. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Jimmy Freehill | Defense, Denver

26. Denver Outlaws: Kevin Parnham | Defense, Penn State

27. Denver Outlaws: Jack Gray | Short-stick defensive midfield, Duke

28. Boston Cannons: Ben Ramsey | Short-stick defensive midfield, Notre Dame

29. California Redwoods: Carter Rice | Short-stick defensive midfield, Syracuse

30. New York Atlas: Hugh Kelleher | Midfield, Cornell

31. California Redwoods: Griffin Schutz | Midfield, Virginia

32. Utah Archers: Bryce Ford | Midfield, Maryland