The Premier Lacrosse League's 2025 draft took place on Tuesday, May 6, with 32 collegiate players finding new professional homes for the upcoming season.
CJ Kirst joins his brothers in the league, being taken first overall by the Philadelphia Waterdogs, while Andrew McAdorey and Sam English round out the top three, both going to the California Redwoods.
Here's a full rundown of all 32 picks in this year's draft:
FIRST ROUND
1. Philadelphia Waterdogs: CJ Kirst | Attack, Cornell
2. California Redwoods: Andrew McAdorey | Midfield, Duke
3. California Redwoods: Sam English | Midfield, Syracuse
4. Boston Cannons: Coulter Mackesy | Midfield, Princeton
5. Utah Archers: Brendan Lavelle | Defense, Penn
6. New York Atlas: Matt Traynor | Midfield, Penn State
7. Maryland Whipsnakes: Aidan Carroll | Attack, Georgetown
8. Carolina Chaos: Owen Hiltz | Attack, Syracuse
SECOND ROUND
9. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Jake Taylor | Attack, Notre Dame
10. California Redwoods: Chris Kavanagh | Attack, Notre Dame
11. Denver Outlaws: Logan McNaney | Goalie, Maryland
12. Boston Cannons: Mic Kelly | Midfield, Denver
13. Carolina Chaos: Levi Verch | Defense, St. Joseph's
14. New York Atlas: Max Krevsky | Midfield, Yale
15. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Dylan Hess | Short-stick defensive midfield, Florida
16. Carolina Chaos: Jack McDonald | Midfield, Maryland
THIRD ROUND
17. Maryland Whipsnakes: Scott Smith | Defense, Johns Hopkins
18. Utah Archers: Sam King | Attack, Harvard
19. Denver Outlaws: Pace Billings | Defense, Michigan
20. Maryland Whipsnakes: Emmet Carroll | Goalie, Penn
21. Utah Archers: Mitchell Dunham | Defense, Richmond
22. New York Atlas: Michael Grace | Long-stick midfield, Syracuse
23. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Ben Wayer | Long-stick midfield, Virginia
24. Maryland Whipsnakes: Christian Mazur | Short-stick defensive midfield, Army
FOURTH ROUND
25. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Jimmy Freehill | Defense, Denver
26. Denver Outlaws: Kevin Parnham | Defense, Penn State
27. Denver Outlaws: Jack Gray | Short-stick defensive midfield, Duke
28. Boston Cannons: Ben Ramsey | Short-stick defensive midfield, Notre Dame
29. California Redwoods: Carter Rice | Short-stick defensive midfield, Syracuse
30. New York Atlas: Hugh Kelleher | Midfield, Cornell
31. California Redwoods: Griffin Schutz | Midfield, Virginia
32. Utah Archers: Bryce Ford | Midfield, Maryland