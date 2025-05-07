        <
          2025 PLL draft results: Full list of all 32 players selected

          CJ Kirst's draft profile (0:35)

          Take a look at some key stats from top prospect CJ Kirst. (0:35)

          • ESPN staffMay 7, 2025, 01:00 PM

          The Premier Lacrosse League's 2025 draft took place on Tuesday, May 6, with 32 collegiate players finding new professional homes for the upcoming season.

          CJ Kirst joins his brothers in the league, being taken first overall by the Philadelphia Waterdogs, while Andrew McAdorey and Sam English round out the top three, both going to the California Redwoods.

          Here's a full rundown of all 32 picks in this year's draft:

          FIRST ROUND

          1. Philadelphia Waterdogs: CJ Kirst | Attack, Cornell

          2. California Redwoods: Andrew McAdorey | Midfield, Duke

          3. California Redwoods: Sam English | Midfield, Syracuse

          4. Boston Cannons: Coulter Mackesy | Midfield, Princeton

          5. Utah Archers: Brendan Lavelle | Defense, Penn

          6. New York Atlas: Matt Traynor | Midfield, Penn State

          7. Maryland Whipsnakes: Aidan Carroll | Attack, Georgetown

          8. Carolina Chaos: Owen Hiltz | Attack, Syracuse

          SECOND ROUND

          9. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Jake Taylor | Attack, Notre Dame

          10. California Redwoods: Chris Kavanagh | Attack, Notre Dame

          11. Denver Outlaws: Logan McNaney | Goalie, Maryland

          12. Boston Cannons: Mic Kelly | Midfield, Denver

          13. Carolina Chaos: Levi Verch | Defense, St. Joseph's

          14. New York Atlas: Max Krevsky | Midfield, Yale

          15. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Dylan Hess | Short-stick defensive midfield, Florida

          16. Carolina Chaos: Jack McDonald | Midfield, Maryland

          THIRD ROUND

          17. Maryland Whipsnakes: Scott Smith | Defense, Johns Hopkins

          18. Utah Archers: Sam King | Attack, Harvard

          19. Denver Outlaws: Pace Billings | Defense, Michigan

          20. Maryland Whipsnakes: Emmet Carroll | Goalie, Penn

          21. Utah Archers: Mitchell Dunham | Defense, Richmond

          22. New York Atlas: Michael Grace | Long-stick midfield, Syracuse

          23. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Ben Wayer | Long-stick midfield, Virginia

          24. Maryland Whipsnakes: Christian Mazur | Short-stick defensive midfield, Army

          FOURTH ROUND

          25. Philadelphia Waterdogs: Jimmy Freehill | Defense, Denver

          26. Denver Outlaws: Kevin Parnham | Defense, Penn State

          27. Denver Outlaws: Jack Gray | Short-stick defensive midfield, Duke

          28. Boston Cannons: Ben Ramsey | Short-stick defensive midfield, Notre Dame

          29. California Redwoods: Carter Rice | Short-stick defensive midfield, Syracuse

          30. New York Atlas: Hugh Kelleher | Midfield, Cornell

          31. California Redwoods: Griffin Schutz | Midfield, Virginia

          32. Utah Archers: Bryce Ford | Midfield, Maryland