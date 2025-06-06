Open Extended Reactions

Week 2 of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season is upon us -- and it's Chaos homecoming weekend in Charlotte.

Four games are spread out on Friday and Saturday, with the Chaos taking part in one game each day.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

BRENNAN O'NEILL TOOK OVER 😤🔥



Last year in Charlotte, @BrennanONeill2 scored SEVEN POINTS in the final ten minutes of the game- including the overtime winner. ⬇️



Tomorrow, he returns.

6PM ET on ESPN+! pic.twitter.com/nDRP7faYlG — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) June 5, 2025

Denver Outlaws vs. Carolina Chaos

Friday, 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Outlaws: Logan Wisnauskas questionable (right hamstring strain), Graham Bundy Jr. questionable (hand)

Chaos: Chris Aslanian IR (torso), Gannon Matthews questionable/physically unable to perform (left AC joint)

Outlaws

After pursuing a football career, 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner Jared Bernhardt signed with the Outlaws this week. He graduated as Maryland's all-time record holder in career points (290) and goals (202), and joins brother Jesse on the Outlaws; their other brother Jake is a midfielder for the Whipsnakes.

Bernhardt ('21), Logan Wisnauskas ('22), Brennan O'Neill ('23) and Pat Kavanagh ('24) all won the Tewaaraton Award as the top player in the NCAA. Only one other team in PLL history has dressed four Tewaaraton winners, the 2010 Chicago Machine: Doug Shanahan ('01), Chris Rotelli ('03), Mike Leveille ('08) and Ned Crotty ('10).

Chaos

Jack Rowlett was superb in Week 1, holding the reigning PLL MVP Jeff Teat to one goal on 48 touches. The only other time Teat was held to one point: June 17, 2022 against the Whipsnakes.

Jackson Eicher was a Tewaaraton finalist who went undrafted, and the Chaos were happy to add him to the roster. In Week 1, he finished with a team-leading five points, three goals, two assists, 10 shots and 29 touches.

play 0:37 Cross Ferrara scores beautiful goal for Chaos Cross Ferrara scores beautiful goal for Chaos.

Philadelphia Waterdogs vs. Maryland Whipsnakes

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Waterdogs: Charlie Hayes out (left hamstring strain)

Whipsnakes: Jake Bernhardt questionable (right hip)

Waterdogs

It's the first game of the season for the Waterdogs, a team that missed the postseason entirely for the first time in its history in 2024. The club appeared in back-to-back championship games in 2022 and 2023, winning it all in 2022.

Philadelphia coach Bill Tierney has two viable options in goal, Matt DeLuca and Dillon Ward. Ward backstopped the 2022 championship team, but DeLuca had a better save percentage last season (56.6% to 51.6%). Obviously, the battle in the crease will be one to watch throughout the season.

Whipsnakes

Rob Pannell enters this game five assists away (287) from tying Ryan Boyle (292) for the most all-time in a career. Is this the weekend he catches him?

Veteran Matt Rambo was held scoreless in Week 1, just the seventh time in his career that that has happened, and his 12 touches were a career low. Can he get back on track in Week 2?

play 0:16 TJ Malone secures Whipsnakes' lead with a hat trick TJ Malone gets his third goal, giving the Whipsnakes a 5-4 edge.

Utah Archers vs. Boston Cannons

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN+

Injury report:

Archers: Matt Moore questionable (left hip), Brett Dobson questionable (left ankle sprain), Grant Ament out (left hamstring tightness)

Cannons: Owen Grant questionable (left shoulder)

Archers

Will rookie Sam King be able to fill in for Grant Ament? The third-rounder had three assists in his debut in Week 1, and will be filling big shoes as the All-Pro midfielder Ament is listed as out.

Mac O'Keefe and Matt Moore combined for just 13 touches during Boston's win over Utah in the 2025 Championship Series title game. Can they find more room in this contest?

Cannons

No. 4 overall pick Coulter Mackesy is slated to make his PLL debut, after setting a school record at Princeton for most career goals (167).

Veteran Marcus Holman is approaching a big career milestone: with six points, he'll reach 500 points for his career.

play 0:32 Connor Fields scores his third goal of the game Connor Fields scores his third goal of the game.

California Redwoods vs. Carolina Chaos

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Redwoods: None to report

Chaos: Chris Aslanian IR (torso), Gannon Matthews questionable/physically unable to perform (left AC joint)

Redwoods

The Redwoods got perhaps the steal of the 2025 PLL draft by landing Chris Kavanagh at No. 10 overall in the second round. The Notre Dame product lit up the scoreboard in Week 1, becoming the first rookie to score four or more goals in his debut since 2018 (Chris Cloutier). Of note, older brother Matt also pulled off the feat, back in 2016.

Redwoods head coach Anthony Kelly got his first career win as a coach in Week 1. He ranks second all-time in faceoff wins (1,820).

Chaos

Jarrod Neumann has been effective in defending California's Ryder Garnsey, holding him to 1-for-11 shooting as the closest defender.

The Chaos had two shots to draft Chris Kavanagh in early May, but they traded down out of No. 5 overall, and then drafted Owen Hiltz at No. 8. Will he make them pay?