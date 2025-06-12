PLL Power Rankings ahead of Week 3: Who's No. 1?

Marcus Holman nets a no-look goal to give the Boston Cannons a 9-8 victory over the Utah Archers. (0:36)

Open Extended Reactions

With two weeks of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season in the books, it's time for the first set of Power Rankings.

To be clear, these are not just the standings, but rather my take on which teams are currently the best in the league heading into this weekend's games in Philly.

1. Boston Cannons

Current record: 2-0

Marcus Holman's dive shot at the buzzer gave Boston a 9-8 win over Utah in Week 2. Rookie defensive midfielder Ben Ramsey, the bagpiper from Notre Dame, scored a goal in Charlotte, and had three caused turnovers in his first game in Albany in Week 1. Meanwhile in South Bend, Dickie V's grandson Ryan Sforzo is the new pied piper for the Irish.

This weekend: Friday vs. the Waterdogs

2. Utah Archers

Current record: 1-1

The firepower was lacking last week in a Saturday loss to Boston. Connor Fields, the hero of Week 1, had just two shots on 25 touches. Goalie Brett Dobson, who's fighting an ankle injury, saved 68% of shots in the win over Maryland in Week 1, and was again stellar in defeat showcasing his high arc. Coach Chris Bates is looking for offense after a slow start on that side.

This weekend: Friday vs. the Redwoods

3. New York Atlas

Current record: 1-1

Charlotte was a bye week for the Bulls. In Week 1, New York split its two games as the host in Albany, defeating Carolina 10-8 and falling to Boston 16-12. The Atlas plays Maryland on ABC on Saturday at 1 p.m. in a game both teams need badly.

The Atlas passing offense is not clicking this summer like it was in 2024, and they were held scoreless for 17:38 against the Chaos. The team will be well served to run transition upfield with intent off of clean saves from goalie Liam Entenmann.

This weekend: Saturday vs. the Whipsnakes

4. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 1-0

After trailing 11-8 at the half, Philly outscored Maryland 8-1 in the second half to grab their first win of the summer in Week 2. It's a good start for coach Bill Tierney. Catalyst Michael Sowers reminded us that's he's an MVP candidate, finishing with seven assists.

This weekend: Friday vs. the Cannons, Saturday vs. the Outlaws

play 0:20 Connor Kelly buries it for Philadelphia Waterdogs

5. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 0-2

The Whipsnakes shot 7-of-41 (17%) in a Week 1 loss to Utah. T.J. Malone went 3-of-7, and the rest of the team shot less than 12%. This past weekend in Charlotte, they scored three two-point goals in the first half. One by rookie defender Scott Smith and two by midfielder Brad Smith -- and then the offense hit the wall, going 1-16 in the final 24:00. Attack production sold separately, apparently. They are unhappy campers at 0-2.

This weekend: Saturday vs. the Atlas

6. California Redwoods

Current record: 2-0

Eleven of 15 goals in the Week 1 win came from newly acquired talent. In Week 2, California turned a four-goal early deficit into a lopsided 16-10 win over Carolina. The Woods took 58 shots, a PLL record.

This California team has the magic, no doubt, but I'm not believing the hype. The Woods are 2-0 only because they've faced the two worst teams in the PLL so far.

This weekend: Friday vs. the Archers

play 0:37 Chris Kavanagh goes between his legs for mind-blowing goal Chris Kavanagh fires a shot between his legs for a stupendous Redwoods goal.

7. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 1-2

The defense is elite. The midfield scoring is not. Carolina split their Week 2 games as the host -- beating Denver and losing to California. Lefty goalie Blaze Riorden made 25 saves on Friday night, setting a PLL record.

The Chaos ran out of steam in their second game of the weekend on Saturday, giving up a record 58 shots in defeat. Saturday's collapse is a notable trend for double-header host teams playing in their second game in 24 hours. Fast starts; slow finishes. Two games back-to-back continues to be a competitive disadvantage.

This weekend: Bye

8. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 0-2

The Outlaws added 2021 Tewaaraton Award winner Jared Bernhardt to their roster late on the night of June 2, ahead of Week 2. Jared went 0-for-5 shooting, with no points in his Charlotte debut. The rust was notable -- and expected -- off a multi-year layoff, but if you watch closely, you'll see movement skills that are rare. Denver has begun the season in a funk. I don't love the orbital energy of their electrons.

This weekend: Saturday vs. the Waterdogs