Week 3 of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season is upon us -- and it's Waterdogs homecoming weekend in Philadelphia.

Four games are spread out on Friday and Saturday, with the Waterdogs playing one game each day.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

Boston Cannons vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Friday, 6 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Cannons: Coulter Mackesy questionable (right foot), Bubba Fairman IR

Waterdogs: Charlie Hayes IR (left hamstring straing), Liam Byrnes out (physically unable to perform), Zed Williams out (PUP), Christian Scarpello out (PUP), CJ Kirst out (PUP)

Cannons

Asher Nolting has emerged as one of the top shot creators in the PLL, finishing third in unassisted shooting percentage last season (25.6%), behind only Grant Ament (40.0%) and Connor Fields (34.8%).

Marcus Holman is closing in on two significant milestones. He is six goals away from tying Paul Rabil for second on the all-time goals list (355); John Grant Jr. is No. 1 on that list, with 393. Holman needs three more points to become the sixth player in league history to reach 500 career points. Rabil (657), Grant Jr. (643), Rob Pannell (613), Joe Walters (565) and Casey Powell (523) are the only players who have scored more than Holman.

Waterdogs

Zach Currier is close to reaching a one-of-a-kind milestone. He needs one more point to hit the 200-point mark, which would make him the first player in PLL history to score 200 points and scoop 300 ground balls.

Michael Sowers was an assist machine in Week 2, finishing with seven, which was the seventh time in PLL history a player has had that many in one game. He has increased his assists-per-game rate every year since 2021.

California Redwoods vs. Utah Archers

Friday, 8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Redwoods: Jack Kelly out (PUP), Cole Kastner out (PUP), Wes Berg out (PUP), Marquez White out (PUP)

Archers: Grant Ament questionable (left hamstring tightness), Matt Moore questionable (left hip), Brett Dobson questionable (left ankle sprain), Tre Leclaire out (PUP), Devon McLane out (PUP), Nick Washuta out (PUP)

Redwoods

A pair of rookies have been critical to the Redwoods' success through two weeks: Andrew McAdorey (five goals, three assists) and Chris Kavanagh (six goals, two assists) are ones to watch in this critical Western Conference matchup.

Fellow rookie Sam English is set to make his pro debut in this game. The No. 3 overall pick this spring, the Syracuse product is expected to play on faceoff wings.

Archers

After no shots off the pipe in the entire 2024 season, Mac O'Keefe has already hit three in 2025. Will his luck change this weekend?

A second-round pick in 2024, Dyson Williams is making the most of his opportunities this season, scoring on 19.1% of his touches (four goals on 21 touches).

New York Atlas vs. Maryland Whipsnakes

Saturday, 1 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN+

Injury report:

Atlas: Jeff Teat questionable (left Achilles tendon tightness), Max Krevsky questionable (right groin strain), Gavin Adler questionable (right groin strain), Cole Williams questionable (left hamstring strain), Danny Logan out (medical)

Whipsnakes: Ryan Conrad out (PUP)

Atlas

Goaltender Liam Entenmann led the league in "clean" saves in 2024, with 43.8%; league average was 33.8%. Thus far this season, he's been even better, with 56.7% of his saves qualifying as "clean."

Myles Jones is close to a significant milestone: With two more helpers, he will become just the fourth midfielder in PLL history to reach that benchmark. The others are Paul Rabil, Tom Schreiber and Matt Striebel.

Whipsnakes

Is Matt Rambo due for a bounce-back? He was benched in Week 2 against the Waterdogs, and his touches per game have declined each season since 2022.

On the flip side, Rob Pannell is closing in on the all-time mark for career assists. Currently at 288, he needs five to pass Ryan Boyle (292).

Denver Outlaws vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Outlaws: Graham Bundy questionable (hand)

Waterdogs: Charlie Hayes IR (left hamstring straing), Liam Byrnes out (physically unable to perform), Zed Williams out (PUP), Christian Scarpello out (PUP), CJ Kirst out (PUP)

Outlaws

Just 23.4% of the Outlaws' shots this season have been assisted; it's by far the lowest rate in the league -- the Redwoods are seventh, at 34.4% -- and also down from 38.1% in 2024.

Is this the week we see rookie goalie Logan McNaney? He was the first goalie off the board in the draft (No. 11 overall), while current starter Owen McElroy has saved just 40% of shots this season.

Waterdogs

Philly will play two games this weekend for their homecoming. The homecoming team in the first two weeks has won their Friday game but lost on Saturday. Can the Waterdogs buck that trend?

Michael Sowers will square up against former Duke teammate JT Giles-Harris in a speed-on-speed matchup. This will be fun!