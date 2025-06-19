PLL Power Rankings ahead of Week 4: Who's the new No. 1?

Open Extended Reactions

Margins are razor thin after three weeks of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season. Four teams are 2-1, while the other four are 1-2.

Ahead of this weekend's games at the historic Homewood Field in Baltimore, here are my updated power rankings for the league.

1. Utah Archers

Current record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 2

The Archers jump into a top spot after a 12-11 win over California last Friday. To the Redwoods' credit, they hung around for most the game and took the two-time champs into deep water. But again, Tom Schreiber was the hero for the Archers with three goals and two assists, including the team's final goal of the night.

Utah still has a lot of work to do going forward. Led by goalie Brett Dobson's 63% save percentage, they have the No. 1 scoring defense in the PLL. But the team is winning just 38% of their faceoffs and their offense isn't humming like it was in 2024. They are gravely missing the injured Tre Leclaire in the pick game, and their ball movement is stagnant with clogged skip lanes.

This weekend: Sunday, 12 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+) vs. the Outlaws

2. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 4

After finishing the 2024 season 2-8, the Waterdogs quickly ascended into the upper echelon of the league after easily handling Boston in a 14-11 win. Philly couldn't carry that momentum over into Saturday night, losing 9-7 to the Outlaws. But the Waterdogs shot 7-of-34 that night, which shouldn't be an issue going forward because of their star-studded offense.

Michael Sowers, Jake Taylor and Kieran McArdle are nightmares on the attack. Midfield dodgers Jack Hannah and Thomas McConvey force teams into tough slide decisions. And after you throw in playmaker Connor Kelly (now being covered by a shorty), you can understand why I think the Waterdogs have the best offense in the league. They've shot a red-hot 32.5% this season, even without No. 1 draft pick CJ Kirst (PUP) in the fold.

This weekend: Saturday, 4 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+) vs. the Atlas

3. Boston Cannons

Current record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 1

Boston had a chance at being the only undefeated team in the league after last weekend, with a one-goal deficit entering the second half against Philadelphia. But the Cannons scored only once in the third quarter, and Philly ran away with a 13-8 lead to start the fourth quarter.

Boston's kingpins Asher Nolting and Marcus Holman had just two points apiece. And the team's defense had no answers for Sowers (two goals, five assists) or McConvey (four goals). The Cannons will have a chance to avoid .500 against the hometown team this weekend.

This weekend: Saturday, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+) vs. the Whipsnakes

4. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 5

Maryland had a gutsy win over the Atlas last weekend, diverting the trajectory of their season with a late rally. After trailing 12-8 with 9:56 left to play, the Whipsnakes executed an 8-0 run to finish the game. Defenseman Tim Muller blanketed Xander Dickson throughout the night, while Matt Dunn held Jeff Teat to one point.

The Whipsnakes' penalty-kill unit is the best in the league, stopping 14 straight power plays over the 2024 and 2025 calendar. Maryland is shooting at a concerning 24% rate, but they can turn that around with back-to-back home games this weekend.

This weekend: Saturday, 7 p.m. (ESPN2/ESPN+) vs. the Cannons; Sunday, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+) vs. the Chaos

5. California Redwoods

Current record: 2-1

Week 3 ranking: 6

Like all of their games this season, the Redwoods started slow and were forced to climb back last weekend against Utah. But they fell short, unable to net a game-tying goal after Charlie Bertrand brought them within one score with five minutes left.

For some opposing team fans, the loss will feel like validation. The Redwoods enter will return to the league play in two weekends on their home turf, with games on June 27-28 in San Diego.

This weekend: Bye

6. New York Atlas

Current record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 3

With the worst defense this season, New York is underachieving after three weeks. Against Maryland, the Atlas blew a 6-0 lead, an 8-1 advantage and a 12-8 margin in the fourth quarter. They entered that game coming off a bye week, which showed. It looked like their legs went rubbery and like they were breathing fire.

New York's epic collapse caused the team to drop this much in my rankings. They couldn't win faceoffs, ground balls or make stops when it mattered.

This weekend: Saturday, 4 p.m. (ESPN/ESPN+) vs. the Waterdogs

7. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 8

In his PLL debut, rookie goalie Logan McNaney helped the Outlaws enter the winning column with 14 saves against the Waterdogs. Those stops, combined with flawless passing and some instinctual grounders around the crease, indicated McNaney's strong arrival to the pros. Another star, Pat Kavanagh, scored a hat trick versus Philly, while former NFL wide receiver Jared Bernhardt netted his first career PLL goal.

Jake Piseno, Nick Grill and Ryan Terefenko also ran hard from defense to the offensive arc last weekend, which is a good sign for the team going forward. Though the final 9-7 result was unimpressive, it was a giant step in the right direction for this team.

This weekend: Sunday, 12 p.m. (ABC/ESPN+) vs. the Archers

8. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 1-2

Week 3 ranking: 7

The Chaos are last in the league in two important categories: time of possession and faceoff percentage (33%). Luckily for them, goalie Blaze Riorden has a 63% save percentage and pole Troy Reh leads all non-FOGOs with 15 ground balls. Carolina had a bye weekend in Philly and gets an extra day of rest before facing Maryland.

This weekend: Sunday, 2:30 p.m. (ESPN+) vs. the Whipsnakes