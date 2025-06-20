PLL Week 4 preview: What to watch at Whipsnakes' homecoming

Jake Taylor shows fantastic initiative with this between-the-legs goal for Philadelphia vs. Boston in the PLL. (0:28)

Week 4 of the 2025 Premier Lacrosse League season is on tap, with Whipsnakes homecoming weekend in Baltimore.

Four games are on the docket Saturday and Sunday, with the Whipsnakes playing one game each day.

Read on for details on each game including how to watch, storylines and key stats courtesy of the PLL.

New York Atlas vs. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Saturday, 4 p.m. ET | ESPN/ESPN+

Injury report:

Atlas: Danny Logan questionable (medical), Jeff Teat questionable (left Achilles tendon tightness), Max Krevsky questionable (right groin strain), Gavin Adler questionable (right groin strain)

Waterdogs: Liam Byrnes out (physically unable to perform list), CJ Kirst out (PUP), Christian Scarpello (PUP), Zed Williams (PUP), Charlie Hayes injured reserve (left hamstring strain)

The first two overall picks in the 2021 PLL draft -- No. 1 Jeff Teat and No. 2 Michael Sowers -- match up again in this one. Teat won last year's Jim Brown MVP Award, while Sowers has emerged as an early favorite to win that honor this season.

Atlas

Just three midfielders since 2001 have reached the 100-assist benchmark for their career -- Paul Rabil, Tom Schreiber and Matt Striebel. New York's Myles Jones (98) is closing in on that total.

The availability of SSDM Danny Logan is a big deal for the Atlas. They are 1-0 in games with Logan this season, and 0-2 without him. He's a three-time winner of the George Boiardi Hard Hat SSDM of the Year.

Waterdogs

Sowers' assists-per-game rate steadily increased from 2021 (1.0) to 2024 (1.9), and has exploded in 2025, as he has registered 4.7 per game this season. He is on pace to break Teat's single-season assists record (36), set last season.

Kieran McArdle begins play this weekend sixth on the all-time goals leaderboard (309), and is eight points shy of his 500th career point.

Boston Cannons vs. Maryland Whipsnakes

Saturday, 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2/ESPN+

Injury report:

Cannons: Bubba Fairman injured reserve

Whipsnakes: Rob Pannell questionable (right calf), Tucker Dordevic injured reserve (fractured jaw), Ryan Conrad out (PUP)

Cannons

Marcus Holman is on the precipice of some major career milestones:

With one more point, he'll join the 500-point club, which currently has just five members: Paul Rabil (657), John Grant Jr. (643), Rob Pannell (616), Joe Walters (565) and Casey Powell (523).

With three more groundballs, he'd reach 300. By doing so, he'd become the first member of the 300 point-300 groundball club.

Whipsnakes

If Pannell is good to go for this game, he has a chance to break ESPN analyst Ryan Boyle's all-time assist record; Boyle finished with 292 and Pannell currently has 291. Will it happen during homecoming weekend?

Matt Dunn may be tasked with defending Asher Nolting. As the closest defender in 2024, Dunn held Nolting to 1-for-10 shooting.

Archers vs. Outlaws

Sunday, 12 p.m. ET | ABC/ESPN+

Injury report:

Archers: Nick Washuta out (PUP), Brett Dobson questionable (left ankle sprain), Tre Leclaire out (PUP), Devon McLane out (PUP)

Outlaws: Michael Manley questionable (right arm), Pat Kavanagh questionable (medical)

Archers

Will the defending champs use Graeme Hossack again to slow down Brennan O'Neill? In the teams' second matchup in 2024, Hossack held O'Neill to zero points (after O'Neill had nine in an earlier game that season when Hossack was out of the lineup).

On the other side, Tom Schreiber is close to a milestone: With his next goal, he'll join the 200-goal club, which currently has 21 members.

Outlaws

The Archers got their first win of the season in Week 3; Pat Kavanagh recorded his first career hat trick, and Jared Bernhardt scored his first PLL goal.

Rookie goaltender Logan McNaney took command of the Outlaws' crease in Week 3, finishing with 14 saves to earn the W.

Chaos vs. Whipsnakes

Sunday, 2:30 p.m. ET | ESPN+

Injury report:

Chaos: Sergio Perkovic questionable (PUP), Ray Dearth questionable (right foot), Chris Aslanian injured reserve (torso)

Whipsnakes: Rob Pannell questionable (right calf), Tucker Dordevic injured reserve (fractured jaw), Ryan Conrad out (PUP)

Chaos

The Chaos are expected to see a couple big debuts this weekend:

Shane Knobloch -- the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft -- has been activated off the PUP list. The midfielder scored the game-winning, overtime goal against Maryland in 2024.

Attackman Owen Hiltz -- the No. 8 pick in the 2025 draft -- is poised to make his first pro appearance, after finishing his collegiate career with 137 goals and 102 assists at Syracuse.

Whipsnakes

This will be Pannell's second opportunity to break Ryan Boyle's career assists record -- or keep adding to it.

Each homecoming team this season has failed to get two W's. Will the Whipsnakes follow that trend, or can they reel off two victories to get back in the playoff hunt?