Cannons hold off Whipsnakes in tight finish

Open Extended Reactions

The Boston Cannons held off a late surge from the Maryland Whipsnakes to secure a narrow 13-12 victory on Saturday night at Homewood Field in Baltimore. The win improved the Cannons' record to 301, while the Whipsnakes fell to 1-3. Despite being outscored in the fourth quarter, Boston's strong midfield play and timely defense proved decisive.

Asher Nolting led the way for Boston with six points (one goal, five assists), showcasing his ability as both a scorer and facilitator. Matt Campbell contributed three points, including one two-point goal early on. Ryan Drenner added three goals of his own, while Coulter Mackesy chipped in with two goals. Rookie Mick Kelly also impressed with two points (one goal and one assist). Goalie Colin Kirst made 12 saves between the pipes.

For Maryland, TJ Malone delivered an outstanding performance with seven total points (four goals, including one two-pointer-and two assists). Rob Pannell made history by tying then breaking Ryan Boyle's all-time career assist record; he finished with three assists on the night. Matt Brandau scored four goals for Maryland, including three in the fourth quarter as part of their comeback effort.

Maryland's goalie Brendan Krebs recorded 10 saves but struggled against Boston's relentless attack throughout much of the game.

Up next: The Cannons face the Carolina Chaos on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Whipsnakes take on the Chaos on Sunday at 2:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.