Teat leads Atlas to commanding win over Waterdogs

Jeff Teat scored five goals and had three assists as the New York Atlas secured a commanding 17-9 victory over the Philadelphia Waterdogs on Saturday at Homewood Field in Baltimore.

Bryan Costabile chipped in with four goals for the Atlas (2-2), including a crucial two-point goal (his first of two) with 3:01 left in the second period that extended New York's lead after Philadelphia had closed the gap to 5-4. Reid Bowering also contributed for the Atlas with two goals and an assist, Connor Shellenberger had a goal and two assists and Matt Traynor also had a strong showing with three assists.

Goalie Liam Entenmann was stellar for the Atlas, recording a career-high 22 saves to stifle Philadelphia's attack.

Michael Sowers led the Waterdogs (2-2) with two goals and an assist, while Kieran McArdle and Zach Currier each had a pair of goals and Jake Taylor had one goal and one assist.

Up next: The Atlas face the Utah Archers in San Diego on Friday at 11:30 p.m. ET, while the Waterdogs take on the California Redwoods on Saturday at 6 p.m.

