Outlaws rally in second half for comeback win over Archers

The Denver Outlaws scored eight unanswered points in the second half to erase a five-goal deficit and defeat the Utah Archers 13-10 on Sunday at Homewood Field in Baltimore.

Denver's Jared Bernhardt led the charge with four goals and an assist, while Pat Kavanagh contributed a goal and three assists and Logan Wisnauskas added two goals and an assist.

After the Archers scored three goals to open the second half and widen their lead to 10-5, Denver (2-2) took control, pulling within one with goals from Bernhardt and Dalton Young and a two-pointer from Graham Bundy. Bernhardt scored again in the opening minute of the fourth quarter to tie it, and Justin Anderson put Denver ahead 25 seconds later. Bernhardt and Wisnauskas provided insurance goals later in the period, while goaltender Logan McNaney made 16 saves to anchor Denver's defense.

Connor Fields paced Utah (2-2) with four points (one goal, three assists), while Tom Schreiber chipped in with two goals and one assist and Sam King tallied a goal and two assists. Brett Dobson made 15 saves for the Archers.

Up next: The Outlaws face the California Redwoods in San Diego on Friday at 9 p.m. ET, while the Archers take on the New York Atlas on Friday at 11:30 p.m.

ESPN Generative AI Services creates recaps from event data and/or transcripts that are reviewed by human editors before posting; email support@espncustomercare.com for corrections.