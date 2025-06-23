Whipsnakes rack up big win over Chaos

Open Extended Reactions

The Maryland Whipsnakes beat the Carolina Chaos 20-6 on Sunday, showcasing their offensive firepower at Homewood Field.

Aidan Carroll led the charge for Maryland with five goals and two assists. The win provided a much-needed boost for the Whipsnakes (2-3), who rebounded from Saturday's loss with a dominant display against Carolina (1-3).

Levi Anderson also shined for Maryland, contributing five goals and an assist. Matt Brandau added three goals and an assist, while Rob Pannell chipped in two goals and two assists to break out of his recent shooting slump. Goalie Emmet Carroll recorded 17 saves to stifle Carolina's offense.

For the Chaos, Shane Knobloch tallied one goal and two assists. Jackson Eicher contributed two goals, and Owen Hiltz managed a goal and an assist in his professional debut. Blaze Riorden had eight saves but faced relentless pressure from Maryland's attack throughout the game.

The Whipsnakes dominated every facet of play as they shot over 50%, while Carolina's inefficient offense missed its last 12 shots during critical stretches of play. With this win, Maryland remains competitive in the league standings heading into its bye week before resuming action after the All-Star break.

Up next: The Whipsnakes will face off against the Denver Outlaws in Chicago on July 12 at 9:30 p.m. ET, and the Chaos will take on the Boston Cannons in San Diego on Saturday at 8:30 p.m.

