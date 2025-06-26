PLL Power Rankings ahead of Week 5: Cannons the new No. 1

Open Extended Reactions

In Week 4 of the Premier Lacrosse League's 2025 season, the Atlas handled the Waterdogs, the Cannons held on to defeat the Whipsnakes, the Outlaws rallied to pull away for a win against the Archers, and the Whips steamrolled the Chaos.

Six teams now have two wins. They are sandwiched by Boston at the top and Carolina at the bottom.

Good luck separating the six in the middle ... which is exactly what I do here for the latest edition of the PLL Power Rankings:

1. Boston Cannons

Current record: 3-1

Week 4 ranking: 3

Coach Brian Holman was back at Johns Hopkins -- he graduated from there in 1983 -- and had to be pleased with the vision of Asher Nolting (five assists) and the playmaking of Cannon midfielders Matt Campbell and Ryan Drenner.

They clamped down on Maryland in the third quarter, expanding a 7-5 advantage to 12-8. Nolting made it 13-8 early in the fourth quarter, and while going scoreless the last 11:17, Boston held on for the 13-12 win.

This weekend: vs. Chaos | Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

2. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 7

A whopping 60% of goalie Logan McNaney's saves have been clean this season; the next highest goalie in the PLL is at 47%. The rookie from Maryland has the ability to snare shots without allowing rebounds, and throw aggressive outlet passes. Those runouts have been a difference maker for Denver. McNaney's humble poise and demeanor are icing on the cake. He celebrated his 24th birthday in style on Sunday at Homewood, and is (2-0) as the Outlaws' starter.

Coach Tim Soudan has multiple options with former NFL wide receiver Jared Bernhardt. Bernhardt's speed and acceleration make him a unicorn, even among other elite PLL players. After scoring four goals against Utah, he's going to be demanding immediate double teams from here on out.

That's two straight wins for the Outlaws with McNaney in net and Bernhardt on offense.

This weekend: vs. Redwoods | Friday, 9 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

3. New York Atlas

Current record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 6

Coach Mike Pressler shook up his midfield personnel group, sitting Myles Jones and Kyle Jackson. Reid Bowering, a lefty from British Columbia, was activated, and gave Jeff Teat some wonderfully solid picks to run off of. SSDMs Danny Logan and Chet Comizio were back in lineup. Logan, regarded as the best in the business at that position, may be a two-goal swing himself.

N.Y. showed up with the eye of the tiger. They led 4-1 after 12:00 and 8-4 at half. They haven't played a full 48 minutes to date in my opinion, so finishing with a 17-9 victory over Philadelphia felt like a statement win. Jeff Teat was certainly in MVP form. They put together a pair of 6-1 runs to silence the critics. Defenseman Gavin Adler was tenacious covering Michael Sowers, and goalie Liam Entenmann was on fire.

This weekend: vs. Archers | Friday, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

4. Utah Archers

Current record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 1

The Archers built a 10-5 lead over the Outlaws and then hit a wall, being outscored 8-0 to end the game; a 13-10 loss stings.

Multiple-pass goals have been in short supply this season. Utah ranks low in faceoff percentage and offensive efficiency, and turnovers continue to be an issue.

Harvard Rookie Sam King has provided a burst of energy and been highly productive when he gets touches. Tom Schreiber remains impactful, but he can't do it alone.

This weekend: vs. Atlas | Friday, 11:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

5. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 2-2

Week 4 ranking: 2

The offense wasn't flowing in Week 4, which was frustrating if you kept your eyes on legendary Coach Bill Tierney during the broadcast.

It felt as if Philadelphia failed to match New York's intensity, urgency and fight level from the opening faceoff. Being down 4-1 and then 8-4 at half in the heat wasn't ideal.

Will we see latest Tewaaraton Award winner CJ Kirst this week in San Diego? The Cornell product is coming off hand surgery. July 11 in Chicago perhaps looks more likely.

This weekend: vs. Redwoods | Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

Waterdogs come up with stupendous stick save to deny certain goal The Waterdogs' Ben Wayer makes an incredible stick save to rob a certain goal from the Atlas.

6. California Redwoods

Current record: 2-1

Week 4 ranking: 5

The Woods enjoyed a bye in Week 4, avoiding the tropical temperatures in Charm City, and now host a pair of games from San Diego on Friday (Denver) and Saturday (Philadelphia).

Expect the improved Woods to bring the fire in front of a raucous home crowd in Torero Stadium.

This weekend: vs. Outlaws | Friday, 9 p.m. (ESPN+); vs. Waterdogs | Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

7. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 2-3

Week 4 ranking: 4

The Whips split their games this past weekend, dropping a close contest to Boston and thrashing Carolina on Sunday in the finale. That emphatic win keeps them in the postseason hunt.

Rookie goalie Emmet Carroll has earned another starting nod after playing well in the rout of the Chaos. Levi Anderson was dressed, and made an impact off the dodge from the wings. Look for the lefty from St. Joseph's to be back in the lineup next weekend.

Rob Pannell set the all-time assists record on Saturday, and then found the net twice on Sunday, ending a tough string of bad shooting luck. Matt Brandau and Aidan Carroll are surging, and finding their roles. Meanwhile, FOGO Joe Nardella takes a back seat to nobody.

Maryland deserves a bye after two games within 16 hours in intense heat and humidity. You won't see them again until Chicago on July 11 and 12.

This weekend: Bye

Rob Pannell rips in a goal

8. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 1-3

Week 4 ranking: 8

The Chaos had no answers for Maryland, trailing 4-2 after one quarter and 12-4 at half. Offensive inefficiency was rampant in their 20-6 loss, one of the worst in PLL history.

The lack of defense and goaltending was startling, because the Chaos usually play above par in that end. Short-stick coverage was awful, slides were disjointed, pick play was poor, and interior coverage non-existent as the Whipsnakes got every look they wanted and controlled all the matchups. The offense was held scoreless for the last 17 minutes in a game that can be best described as forgettable.

This weekend: vs. Cannons | Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET (ESPN+)