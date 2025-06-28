Atlas edge Archers in defensive battle

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Atlas secured a hard-fought victory over the Utah Archers, winning 10-8 on Friday night as part of the California Redwoods' homecoming weekend in San Diego.

Matt Traynor led the charge for New York (3-2) with four points, including two goals and two assists. Connor Shellenberger contributed three points with two goals and one assist, and Jeff Teat added two points through one goal and one assist. Xander Dickson also scored twice for the Atlas, and Liam Entenmann made eight saves after struggling early but rebounded effectively as New York clamped down defensively late in the game.

For Utah (2-3), Connor Fields had three goals, while Mac O'Keefe tallied three points via one goal and two assists. Grant Ament matched their output by scoring twice and assisting once during key moments. Brett Dobson delivered 10 saves for Utah but could not prevent his team's fourth-quarter collapse, when it failed to score any goals.

The Archers started strong by taking a 5-3 lead after the first quarter but were unable to maintain momentum as turnovers plagued them throughout. They ultimately allowed New York's defense to take control of critical possessions late into regulation.

Up next: The Philadelphia Waterdogs take on the Utah Archers on July 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET. The Boston Cannons will face off against the New York Atlas earlier that evening at 7 ET.

