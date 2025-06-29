Open Extended Reactions

The Philadelphia Waterdogs secured a 12-9 victory over the California Redwoods at Torero Stadium in San Diego on Saturday.

The Waterdogs clinched the win in the fourth quarter after entering it with the score tied at 9.

Michael Sowers led Philadelphia (3-2) with four points on a goal and three assists. Jack Hannah netted three goals, while Kieran McArdle added three points, scoring once and assisting twice. Dillon Ward recorded 12 saves for Philadelphia.

Romar Dennis had four points for California (2-3) and Dylan Molloy chipped in two goals. Goaltender Chayse Ierlan recorded 11 saves.

Up next: The Waterdogs take on the Utah Archers on July 11 at 9:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available on ESPN+. Meanwhile, the Redwoods will meet the Carolina Chaos on July 12 at 7 p.m. ET. That matchup will also be broadcast live on ESPN+.

