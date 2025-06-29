Chaos rally to beat defending champion Cannons

Open Extended Reactions

The Carolina Chaos pulled off a 14-12 victory over the defending champion Boston Cannons on Saturday night at Torero Stadium in San Diego. The Chaos, who entered the game with a 1-3 record, rallied behind an exceptional showing from Blaze Riorden and Owen Hiltz to hand the Cannons (3-2) their second loss of the year.

Riorden recorded an impressive 21 saves to anchor his team's defense. Rookie Owen Hiltz had four goals. Sergio Perkovic added four points as well, including a 2-point goal in the second quarter. Ray Dearth also contributed a 2-pointer.

For Boston, Matt Campbell stood out offensively with four points (three goals, including a 2-pointer), while Coulter Mackesy chipped in three points (two goals and one assist). Marcus Holman reached a career milestone during this game by surpassing 500 career points; he finished with two total points on one goal and one assist. Colin Kirst made 13 saves.

Despite leading early after scoring four first-quarter goals compared to just one from Carolina, Boston struggled offensively down the stretch-failing to score in the fourth quarter.

Up next: The Cannons face the New York Atlas on July 11 at 7 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Chaos will take on the California Redwoods on July 12 at 7 p.m.

