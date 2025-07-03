Open Extended Reactions

In the PLL, the worst team in the league can beat the best team. There are no free squares, and every week matters.

Half the league's teams are now 3-2 and the other half are 2-3. That's compelling!

The team vs. team play is off for the weekend as the PLL descends on Kansas City for All-Star Weekend (which you can watch on the networks of ESPN).

Here's how things stand heading into the break:

1. Denver Outlaws

Current record: 3-2

Week 5 ranking: 2

This week the Outlaws blew open a 11-10 nail biter into an 18-12 winning margin with a 7-2 run fortified by the Tewaaraton Award quartet. California was feta in the final quarter -- they crumbled. Pat Kavanagh, Logan Wisnauskas, Brennan O'Neil and Jared Bernhardt put their stamp on a third consecutive win. Kavanagh has been terrific, and leads the league in touches (224).

With Goalie Logan McNaney (63%) and former NFL wide receiver Jared Bernhardt in the lineup the past three games, the boys of summer stay perfect. Logan the lefty is showcasing clean saves and rainbow outlets. Bernhardt has a turbo gear that smokes cover men and leaves a trail of dust.

SSDM Ryan Terefenko, has been a Tasmanian devil, running in transition and pinning opponent offensive personnel on the field. Coach Tim Soudan's "Hippo" offense has benefited ball movement. The seasoned defensive trio of Mike Manley, Jesse Bernhardt and J.T. Giles-Harris are drinking from the fountain of youth. I'm drinking the Outlaw Kool-Aid.

2. New York Atlas

Current record: 3-2

Week 5 ranking: 3

A win in Week 5 makes it two in a row for the Atlas prior to the All-Star break. Coach Mike Pressler got clutch contributions from rookie Matt Traynor in an 11-8 win over Utah. New York's defense held Utah scoreless in the fourth quarter after being down 4-1 early.

Winning a defensive rock fight is a step in the right direction for the normally free-flowing Atlas. New York is a legit title contender. Face-off man Trevor Baptiste is currently winning them at a 65% rate.

3. Philadelphia Waterdogs

Current record: 3-2

Week 5 ranking: 5

The Waterdogs pulled away late, taking a 9-9 game and locking down the Woods 12-9. Enigmatic Philly midfielder Jack Hannah scored twice in the final quarter and Michael Sowers was dealing aces all night. At the All-Star break, the lightning bug Sowers would get my MVP vote, and leads the league with 24 points.

After surrendering three deuces in the first half, Waterdog goalie Dillon Ward was a brick wall against long- and mid-range shots.

Coach Bill Tierney and the Waterdogs may have superstar CJ Kirst in the lineup in Chicago. Adding the No. 1 overall pick gives the purple haze good vibrations.

4. Boston Cannons

Current record: 3-2

Week 5 ranking: 1

Boston was victimized by the two-point shot and defensive lapses in Week 5 against Carolina. But giving up 14 goals to the Chaos is perplexing.

The Cannons are good, just not great ... right now. What they'll remember is September.

5. Utah Archers

Current record: 2-3

Week 5 ranking: 4

Archers offense sold separately in 2025, as the two-time champs took another loss against New York. It seems like nobody can consistently win a matchup. Grant Ament was the most impactful ball carrier, and Connor Fields found the net three times.

Utah's defense is elite but the laundry list of areas to improve include: two-point production, unassisted shooting percentage, face-off percentage, power-play scoring rate, and transition offense.

Utah needs to catch a wave and schematically re-invent themselves. It feels like Utah, winners of the past two championships, are a step behind the top tier right now.

6. Maryland Whipsnakes

Current record: 2-3

Week 5 ranking: 7

Maryland had their bye last week, and face Denver on July 12 in Chicago. T.J. Malone has 21 points and rookie Aidan Carroll has 12 goals.

It will be interesting to see what this team can bring after the extended time off.

7. Carolina Chaos

Current record: 2-3

Week 5 ranking: 8

Carolina stunned Boston with an improbable two-goal victory. Carolina goalie Blaze Riorden finished with 21 saves. Playing with a jagged finger that looks like the letter Z, Big Blaze was in takeover mode, stuffing Marcus Holman from point-blank range with the game on the line.

Defender Troy Reh was active off the carpet. Defensive midfielders Ray Dearth and Greg Langermeier took steps forward, and it was Dearth's two-point missile on a fast break that sealed the 14-12 victory.

Owen Hiltz, Sergio Perkovic and Ross Scott were giving Chaos fans good vibes in Week 5.

8. California Redwoods

Current record: 2-3

Week 5 ranking: 6

California was valiant in defeat in front of a packed house in San Diego. They couldn't finish against Denver when a 11-10 deficit swelled into an 18-12 defeat on Friday. Saturday's 12-9 loss to Philly featured a 13:00 minute scoring drought to end the game.

Their best players in San Diego were rookies Andrew McAdorey and Sam English. McAdorey (Duke alum) plays at hyper speed and English (Syracuse) is omnipresent, a contributor at both ends.

Long-range shooter Romar Dennis buried a pair of two-point shots. Attackman Dylan Molloy showcased his own version of bully ball.

The Woods needed a Snickers in their second game of the weekend, looking like avocado toast as the sun set. California dreaming became a nightmare (0-2 on the weekend), meaning that coach Anthony Kelly will tinker with his midfield personnel going forward. GM "Trader Joe" Spallina won't sit still either.