The best lacrosse players in the world will be in Kansas City, Missouri, this weekend to showcase their skills and go head to head during the Premier Lacrosse League and Women's Lacrosse League's 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend.

On Friday, both the PLL and WLL All-Stars will compete in skills competitions, followed by the WLL's best taking center stage in the WLL All-Star Game. WLL stars Charlotte North and Izzy Scane will serve as team captains.

The two-day affair culminates on Saturday with the PLL's Eastern Conference and Western Conference All-Stars competing in the PLL All-Star Game.

All the action will take place at CPKC Stadium and across ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

Here are key facts about the PLL and WLL's 2025 Lexus All-Star Weekend:

Schedule

Friday

PLL and WLL skills competition: 6:30 p.m. ET on ESPN+ and Disney+

WLL All-Star Game: Team Izzy vs. Team North: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, ESPN+ and Disney+

Saturday

PLL All-Star Game: East vs. West: 1 p.m. ET on ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+

How can fans watch?

