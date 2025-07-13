Atlas dominate Cannons in Eastern Conference showdown

Open Extended Reactions

The New York Atlas secured a commanding 17-11 victory over the Boston Cannons on Friday night, showcasing their offensive firepower and defensive resilience. Both teams entered the game with a 3-2 record, but the Atlas controlled every aspect of play from start to finish.

Connor Shellenberger led the charge for New York with an impressive seven-point performance, including five goals and two assists. Jeff Teat complemented Shellenberger's efforts by contributing five points (one goal and four assists), while Xander Dickson added four points (three goals and one assist). Michael Grace also made his presence felt with three points, including a two-point goal that electrified the crowd early in the contest. Liam Entenmann was stellar between the pipes for New York, recording 11 saves to neutralize Boston's attack.

Boston struggled offensively throughout much of the game but saw contributions from Marcus Holman (three points: one two-point goal and one single-point goal) and Asher Nolting (four points: one single-point goal and three assists). Coulter Mackesy chipped in three points as well, but it wasn't enough to overcome New York's relentless pressure. Colin Kirst managed 11 saves for Boston but faced an overwhelming barrage of shots from New York attackers.

With this win, the Atlas improve their record to 4-2 while handing the Cannons their third loss of the season (3-3). The Atlas will look to build on this momentum when they face off against the California Redwoods next week, while the Cannons aim for redemption against the Denver Outlaws.

Up next: The Atlas face the California Redwoods on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the Cannons take on the Denver Outlaws on July 19, 2025, at 3 p.m.

